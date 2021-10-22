AIAPGET final answer keys 2021 released, check it here

AIAPGET final answer key 2021: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the final answer key of All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for AIAPGET can check the final answer key released on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The AIAPGET-2021 was held on September 18.

Direct link to check AIAPGET-2021 final answer key

How to check AIAPGET-2021 final answer key:

Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Click on "AIAPGET-2021 Final Answer Key" link available on the homepage

The final answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out

National Testing Agency had on Thursday, October 21 declared AIAPGET Result 2021. Candidates who took the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can check the result on the official site of NTA.