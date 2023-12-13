AIBE 18 answer key 2023: Objection window opens at allindiabarexamination.com, link here

Bar Council of India, BCI has opened the AIBE 18 answer key 2023 objection window. Candidates who want to raise objections can check the link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date to raise objections is till December 20, 2023. AIBE 18 answer key 2023: Objection window opens, link here (Shutterstock)

The official website reads, “Dear Candidates The objection tracker is now available, and the objection window will remain open until midnight on 20th Dec 2023. If you have any objections regarding question paper of AIBE-XVIII, you can raise them through the objection tracker.”

AIBE 18 answer key 2023: How to raise objections

To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 18 answer key 2023 objection window link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Select the question you want to raise objection against.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023. The examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.