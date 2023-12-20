AIBE 18 answer key: Objection window closes today at allindiabarexamination.com, link here

Bar Council of India, BCI will close the AIBE 18 answer key objection window on December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections can check the link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 answer key: Objection window closes today, link here

The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened on December 13, 2023. The objection window will remain open until midnight on December 20, 2023. To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to raise objections against AIBE 18 answer key

AIBE 18 answer key: How to raise objections

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 18 answer key 2023 objection window link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Select the question you want to raise objection against.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the objection window closes, the objections will be analyzed by the subject expert. On the basis of the which the final answer key will be prepared and also the results will be declared.

The examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.