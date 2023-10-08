News / Education / Competitive Exams / AIBE XVIII registration date ends tomorrow, apply at allindiabarexamination.com

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 08, 2023 03:58 PM IST

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII) registration window will end tomorrow, October 9. Applicants who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. However, the candidates can submit the online registration for AIBE XVIII by October 10.

Direct link to apply for AIBE XVIII 2023

Candidates will be able to make corrections in their AIBE XVII till October 15. The admit card for the AIBE XVII will be released on October 20 till October 25. The AIBEXVIII examination will be conducted on October 29.

AIBE XVIII 2023 Registration: How to apply

To register for AIBE XVIII candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVIII 2023 link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account with the credentials.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

