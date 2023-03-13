Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration to begin from March 14 at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration to begin from March 14 at aiimsexams.ac.in

Published on Mar 13, 2023

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration process to commence from March 14.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration begins from March 14
AIIMS INI SS July 2023 registration begins from March 14
ByHT Education Desk

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will begin the registrations for the Institute of National Importance Super Specialty Entrance Test (INI SS 2023) July session exam tomorrow, March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 28 till 5 pm.

Notification here

AIIMS INI SS applictaion process: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The AIIMS INI SS Entrance Examination will be held for admission in Post-Doctoral [DM/M.Ch.(3 year)/MD (Hospital Administration) of AIIMS New Delhi & Six other AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, JIPMER and SCTIMST for July 2023 session.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
