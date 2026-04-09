The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the admit cards for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 10 Preliminary (Stage 1) examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for this national-level recruitment drive can now download their hall tickets through the official AIIMS exams portal at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026 is out, direct link to download the hall ticket (Pexels/Representational Image)

The NORCET 10 Stage 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2026, in multiple centres across the country.

AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026: Key Dates Admit Card Release Date: April 8, 2026.

Stage 1 (Prelims) Exam Date: April 11, 2026.

Stage 2 (Mains) Exam Date: To be announced for qualified candidates.

Direct link to download AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card 2026

How to Download AIIMS NORCET 10 Admit Card Candidates must use the login credentials created during registration to download the document. Follow these steps:

Official Website: Visit the official AIIMS recruitment portal at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Login Section: Locate the 'Important Announcements' section or click on the 'Nursing Officer' tab.

Enter Credentials: Provide your Candidate ID and Password, along with the shown CAPTCHA code.

Access Admit Card: Once logged in, click on the link titled "Download Admit Card for NORCET-10 Stage 1."

Verify Details: Check your name, roll number, examination venue, and reporting time carefully.

Print: Download the PDF and take a colour printout to carry to the examination centre.

UPSC ESE Mains Exam 2026 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

Important Instructions for Candidates AIIMS has issued specific guidelines that candidates must follow on the day of the exam:

Valid ID Proof: Along with the printed admit card, candidates must carry an original government-issued photo ID (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, or Passport).

Reporting Time: Candidates should arrive at the venue at least 60 minutes before the exam commences to complete biometric verification.

KEAM Admit Card 2026 released, direct link to download here

Prohibited Items: Electronic gadgets, calculators, mobile phones, and jewellery are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

The NORCET 10 exam is a gateway for nursing professionals to secure positions at various AIIMS branches and other premier central government hospitals. With the Stage 1 exam just days away, candidates are advised to verify their designated exam cities immediately to avoid last-minute travel complications.