AILET 2024 admit card today on NLU Delhi website, how to download

National Law University Delhi is going to issue admit cards of the All India Law Entrance Test or AILET 2024 today, November 20. AILET admit cards will be available for download to all registered candidates on the examination website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. AILET 2024 admit card today on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

This is a national-level entrance test hold for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD admissions at NLU Delhi. The test is scheduled for December 10.

On the other hand, for admission to UG and PG law courses offered by 22 other NLUs, the Consortium of National Law Universities holds the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

Registrations for AILET 2024 was closed on November 15.

When issued, candidates can download the AILET admit card by following these steps:

How to download AILET admit card 2023

Go to the official website of NLU Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Open the AILET 2024 admit card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and download the admit card.

AILET 2024 be held in Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

The institute had informed that exam centres will not be created in cities with less than 100 candidates. Such candidates will be allotted cities and centres as per their second or third preferences.