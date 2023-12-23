close_game
AIMA MAT February 2024 registration begins at mat.aima.in, direct link here

AIMA MAT February 2024 registration begins at mat.aima.in, direct link here

HT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 23, 2023

AIMA MAT February 2024 registration will begin at mat.aima.in. The direct link is given here.

All India Management Association has started the registration process for AIMA MAT February 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Management Aptitude Test can do it through the official website of AIMA at mat.aima.in.

AIMA MAT February 2024 registration begins at mat.aima.in, direct link here
AIMA MAT February 2024 registration begins at mat.aima.in, direct link here

As per the schedule, the registration for PBT mode will end on February 20, IBT on February 21 and CBT on March 5, 2024. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for AIMA MAT February 2024

AIMA MAT February 2024: How to register

  • Visit the official website of AIMA MAT at mat.aima.in.
  • Click on the AIMA MAT February 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Once done, make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) is 2100/- and for Double IBT + IBT or PBT + IBT or PBT + CBT or CBT + IBT is 3300/-.

The PBT mode test will be conducted on February 25, CBT mode will be conducted on March 10 and IBT mode on February 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIMA.

