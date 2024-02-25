AISSEE 2024 answer key released, direct link to check OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the Provisional Answer Keys of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024 for admission to Sainik Schools today, February 25. Candidates can check the results on the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. AISSEE 2024 answer key released,

OMR answer sheets, the candidates' recorded responses, and the provisional answer key will be available until February 27. Candidates can access the same by logging in using their application number and date of birth.

After viewing their OMR answer sheets, if they would like to make any representation to their recorded responses, they can do so by applying online at the aforementioned site and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs100 per recorded response that is challenged.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced in an official notice that applicants who are unsatisfied with any answer key can challenge it by submitting an online application form and paying a non-refundable cost of Rs. 200 per question. Candidates can check detailed notification here.

NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the AISSEE link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click on the AISSEE answer key link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Raise objections, if any.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Public Notice Display of OMR Answer Sheets Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of AISSEE-2024