All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) registration closes next week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 on October 26. Sainik School Society has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the AISSEE-2022 for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 for the academic year 2022-23. NTA will be conducting the AISSEE 2022 in the paper pen mode in 176 cities across India.

The exam will be held on January 9. For admissions to class 6, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and for admissions to 9, the exam will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. “The schedule will remain unaltered even if the date of the exam is declared a Public Holiday,” the NTA has said.

After the registration is over, candidates will be given a chance to edit their application forms. This option will be available from October 28 to November 2.

The exam for class 9 will be held in English only. The exam for class 6 will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu languages.