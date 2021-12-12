Allahabad HC assistant review officer exam admit card out at NTA portal

The admit card of the Allahabad High Court Assistant Review Officer exam, scheduled from December 14 to 16, has been released and is available on the official website of the national testing agency (NTA). The admit cards of the exam scheduled from December 18 to 20 will be released on or before December 15, the NTA has said.

NTA admit card

NTA admit card: Know how to download

Go to the official website, nta.ac.in or recruitment.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter application number

Enter date of birth

Submit the details

Download the admit card

“Candidate must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein. Any tampering in the particulars, photograph, signature, thumb impression in this admit card shall be considered as Unfair Means (UFM) practice and the same will be dealt with as per law. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference,” the NTA has said.

NTA is conducting the recruitment examination for the post of assistant review officer (ARO) in High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The test will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode from 14 to 16 December 2021 and from 18 to 20 December 2021.