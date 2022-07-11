AP EAPCET - 2022 answer key tomorrow at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Anantapur will release the AP EAPCET - 2022 answer key tomorrow, July 12. The AP EAPCET 2022 answer key will be released at 5 pm. Candidates who took the AP EAPCET 2022 examination can check the answer key on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections till July 14.

“Preliminary keys along with candidates response sheets for Engineering Stream will be uploaded on 12-07-2022 05:00 PM and for Agriculture Stream on 13-07-2022 09:00 AM. Candidates who wish to raise objections on keys have to send their objections through online only using the link provided. Engineering Stream objections will be received up to 05:00 PM on 14-07-2022 and Agriculture Stream objections up to 09:00 AM on 15-07-2022”, reads the official notification.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on the "AP EAPCET - 2022" tab.

Now, click on the "AP EAPCET answer key" link.

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key for future reference.