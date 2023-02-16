AP POLYCET 2023: Registration process begins at polycetap.nic.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has begun the registration process for AP POLYCET 2023 today, February 16. The last date for the submission of the application form is April 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

The AP POLYCET-2023 examination will be held on May 10 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The tentative date for the declaration of the PLOYCET 2023 results is May 25. POLYCET-2023 will be conducted in nearly 400 Examination centres in 54 Towns / Cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Direct link to apply

AP POLYCET 2023 application form: Know how to apply

Visit AP POLYCET 2023 official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the “Online application tab”, available on the homepage.

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Download and take the print for future reference.

AP POLYCET 2023 is conducted for admission into Engineering/Non - Engineering Diploma course.