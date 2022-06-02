AP POLYCET answer key 2022 released at sbtetap.gov.in, check here

AP POLYCET Answer Key: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) Andhra Pradesh has released answer key of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022. Candidates can go to sbtetap.gov.in to download AP POLYCET 2022 answer key.

The state-level entrance test was held on May 29. Students should note that the answer key notification has been published on the SBTET portal, The link to download answer key is not available yet on the AP POLYCET official website (polycetap.nic.in).

“Any objections regarding key may please be informed through e-mail to asexams.apsbtet@gmail.com on or before 02/06/2022,” reads the official notification.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada conducts AP POLYCET for candidates seeking admission to all Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running as 2nd shift in Pvt. Engineering Colleges) in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET answer key 2022 (see 2nd page)