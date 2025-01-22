APPSC group 1 mains exam dates announced, check paper-wise schedule here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the schedule for the group 1 services mains examination (notification number 12/ 2023) at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC group 1 mains exam dates announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam will start on May 3 and end on May 9, 2025.

The test will be held in single shifts on all exam days, from 10 am to 1 pm.

APPSC group 1 exam schedule

May 3, 2025: Paper in Telugu

May 4: Paper in English

May 5: Paper I

May 6: Paper II

May 7: Paper III

May 8: Paper IV

May 9: Paper V

Papers in Telugu and English are qualifying in nature, APPSC said.

Paper I (General Essay) will cover contemporary themes and issues of regional, national and international importance.

Paper II is on the History, Culture and Geography of India and Andhra Pradesh. The third paper is about Polity, Constitution, Governance, Law and Ethics.

The fourth paper will cover the Economy and Development of India and Andhra Pradesh.

The fifth paper is about Science, Technology and Environmental Issues.

The group 1 services main written examination will have descriptive-type questions. APPSC said the exam will be conducted by displaying the question paper on tabs.

How to download APPSC group 1 services mains exam date sheet?

Go to the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Open the main website link.

Open the mains exam schedule displayed under the announcement section.

Download the exam schedule.

Here is the direct link.