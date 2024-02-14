Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Group 2 services examination can download the admit card through the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 released , download link here

As per the official notice, the Group 2 Services recruitment is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2024 from 10.30 am to 1 pm (General studies and Mental ability) at 24 district centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on APPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates should ensure the location of the test centre allocated to him/her in advance, so as to reach the venue on time of the day of examination.

The registration process was started on December 21 and ended on January 17, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 897 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APPSC.

