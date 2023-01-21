APSC CCE 2022: Application process begins at apsc.nic.in, apply till February 10

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the online application process for the Combined Competitive Examination 2022 today, January 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form till February 10, 2023.

APSC CCE 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 913 vacancies.

APSC CCE 2022 Application Fee: Candidates from the General/Ex-Servicemen (general) category should pay a fee of ₹250, while those from the SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category, including ex-servicemen, should pay a fee of ₹150. Women candidates including ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

APSC CCE 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the printout.