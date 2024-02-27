APSC CCE Prelims admit card 2023 today on apsc.nic.in

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will issue today, February 27, admit cards for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination, 2023. The APSC CCE Prelims admit card will be issued through the official website of the commission, apsc.nic.in. APSC has shared candidates' application status. Admit cards of the CCE Prelims 2024 releasing today (apsc.nic.in)

Ahead of admit cards, the commission shared the application status of candidates along with their roll numbers. They can check it below.

APSC CCE Prelims 2023: Check your application status

http://apsc.nbapps.info/list_cce_2023

“No e-Admission Certificates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates may e-mail their queries to the e-mail id: cceapsc@gmail.com from 27th February, 2024 to 10th March, 2024 till 5.00 Ρ.Μ,” the commission said.

How to check APSC CCE Prelims 2023 admit card

Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the link for downloading e-admission certificates for the Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination -2023. On the login window, provide the information required. Check and download the admit card.

The examination will be held on March 18 (Monday). The test was originally scheduled for March 17, but the date has been changed.

The General Studies paper 1 examination is from 10 am to 12 pm and the paper 2 examination is from 2 pm to 4 pm. Visit the commission's website for further details.