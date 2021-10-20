APSC junior engineer screening test 2021 schedule released, check details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test schedule for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Fishery Department. Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Engineer ( Civil) under the Fishery Department can check the exam schedule on the official website of APSC at www.apsc.nic.in.

The Screening Test (OMR based) will be held on Sunday, November 7 in two shifts from 10am to 12 noon for general Studies and from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm for Civil Engineering.

The list of candidates shall be uploaded on October 26 and the intimation letters will be uploaded on November 1 at the official website of APSC at www.apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage in the latest update section click on the link that reads, 'Notification regarding Programme of Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), under Fishery Department'.

