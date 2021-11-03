Assam: APSC assistant engineer exam on November 28

The exam for the selection of assistant engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical) under the irrigation department, Assam, will be held on November 28, the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) said on Wednesday. The exam will be held in two shifts for general studies and engineering paper.

The admit cards of the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be released on November 23. Before that, the list of candidates eligible to appear for the exam will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on November 18.

“Candidates willing to apply for scribe for the said screening test may inform in written with supporting documents to the Commission or send mail to apsc-asm@nic.in on or before November 23,” the APSC has informed candidates.

The exam will be held in OMR-based format.

“No intimation letter to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post,” the Commission has said.