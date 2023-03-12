Assam CEE 2023 registration from March 14 on astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will begin registration for the state-level Combined Entrance Examination or Assam CEE 2023 on March 14. The notification for the test was issued earlier this week on astu.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be held on May 28, Sunday, from 11 am to 2 pm. Admit cards will be released 15 days before the exam date and results will be declared within 10 days of the exam.

For the entrance test, ASTU will follow Class 11 and 12 syllabi of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The test will consist of a single paper, comprising of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the test is three hours.

Exam pattern: The paper will have three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Maths – and each subject will carry 40 questions.

Marking scheme: In Assam CEE, candidates will be awarded four marks (+4) for correct answers and for each incorrect answer, one mark (-1) will be deducted.

Application fee: The application fee of Assam CEE 2023 is ₹1,000. Check the official notification and information bulletin for detailed information.

The entrance test is held for admission to first year BTech courses at Engineering colleges of Assam.