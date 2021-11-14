Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal
Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal

  • APSC has released answer keys of general studies and civil engineering of junior engineer exam held on November 7.
Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal
Assam: Junior engineer exam answer key available at APSC portal (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the answer keys of the junior engineer exam which was held on November 7. The answer keys for general studies and civil engineering papers are available on the official website of the APSC.

APSC junior engineer exam answer key for general studies

APSC junior engineer exam answer key for civil engineering

APSC answer key: Know how to challenge

  • Go to the official website, apsc.nic.in
  • Click on the answer key claim format
  • Fill in the format
  • Send it to the Commission via email

Candidates can challenge the answer key till November 18. “Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she mat submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com latest by November 18 for taking necessary action from this end,” the APSC has instructed candidates.

 

