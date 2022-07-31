Assam PAT Result 2022 to be out on August 2 at dte.assam.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will announce the Assam PAT result 2022 on August 2, 2022 after 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Admission Test can check the result on the official website at dte.assam.gov.in. The Polytechnic Admission Test was held on July 24.

The result date and time for PAT was announced by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu.

Taking to the twitterRanjo Pegu said, “ The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm".

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website at dte.assam.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, Look for the result link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit

Assam PAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

