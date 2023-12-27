Assam Police admit card released for SI, Constable and other posts at slprbassam.in, link here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the posts of Inspector (B), sub-inspector (B), Head Constable (B) and Constable. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. Assam SLPRB releases admit card for Inspector, SI, Head Constable, and Constable posts

The written test is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on January 7. Exams for Head Constable and Constable posts will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM, and exams for Inspector and Sub Inspector positions will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: How to download

The recruitment drive aims to fill 332 positions, comprising two vacancies for Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).