Assam Police admit card released for SI, Constable and other posts at slprbassam.in, link here

Assam Police admit card released for SI, Constable and other posts at slprbassam.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Download admit card for Head Constable and Constable posts

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the admit card for the posts of Inspector (B), sub-inspector (B), Head Constable (B) and Constable. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in.

Assam SLPRB releases admit card for Inspector, SI, Head Constable, and Constable posts

DOWNLOAD ADMIT FOR THE POST OF HEAD CONSTABLE (B) & CONSTABLE (B) 

DOWNLOAD ADMIT FOR THE POST OF INSPECTOR (B) & SUB INSPECTOR (B)

The written test is scheduled to take place in Guwahati on January 7. Exams for Head Constable and Constable posts will be held from 10 AM to 12 PM, and exams for Inspector and Sub Inspector positions will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Assam Police Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 332 positions, comprising two vacancies for Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).

