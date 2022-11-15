Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply

Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply

competitive exams
Published on Nov 15, 2022 11:06 AM IST

Assam SLET 2023 registration process has started on sletneonline.co.in. Use the link here to apply.

Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply(Hindustan Times)
Assam SLET (SET) 2023 registration begins on sletneonline.co.in, link to apply(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Assam State Level Eligibility Test Commission has started the application process for SET or SLET 2023. Candidates can now apply for the exam on sletneonline.co.in.

The online registration process started today, November 15 and the last date to apply is January 7, 2023. The deadline for depositing the exam fee at bank is January 13.

The exam will be conducted on March 19, 2023 (Sunday) in all university centres of North East states.

"The candidates will have to submit application through on-line system. Details of procedure of submission of application form, syallbi of all 25 subjects and other information are available in the web site www.sletne.org. The candidates may submit application form in the web site www.sletneonline. co.in. The Web site www.sletne.org may also be consulted but will have to login in the linkage of the other website www.sletneonline.co.in in which application form will be available," reads the official notification.

Apply for Assam SLET 2023 here.

Read the notification:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam education news
assam education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out