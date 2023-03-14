Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts

Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts

competitive exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:02 PM IST

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board will release the PST and TPT admit card today, March 14.

Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts(PTI)
Assam SLPRB 2023 Police PST, TPT hall tickets releasing today for various posts(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the physical standard test and trade proficiency test admit card for various posts on March 14. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website at slprbassam.in. The Physical standard test and Trade proficiency test will be conducted from March 20 at venus mentioned in the admit card.

Notification here

Assam SLPRB 2023 hall tickets: Know how to download

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card Download Portal’

Key in your login details

The Assam Police admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam hall ticket
assam hall ticket
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out