Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 out at sebaonline.org, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Assam has released Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for the computer based examination can download the admit card through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

The computer based test for Grade 3 posts will be conducted on December 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022. The examination will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 10.15 am, second shift from 12 noon to 12.45 pm and third shift from 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm. The exam dates were revised due to some technical reasons.

As per the scheduled, the computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree with Computer/Library Science) will be held from December 21 to December 24. For category 2 candidates or candidates with bachelor's degree, the test is scheduled for December 29 and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or Class 12), the test will be held from December 26 to 28.

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

Click on Assam SLRC Grade 3 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.