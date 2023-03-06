Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 answer key out for objective questions, link here

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 answer key out for objective questions, link here

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 05:02 PM IST

BSEB released the answer key for Class 10 board exams 2023 today, March 6, 2023.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 answer key out for objective questions(File photo)
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 answer key out for objective questions(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar School Examination Board has released the answer key for objective-type questions from the Class 10 board examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2023 can be challenged by students till March 10 by 5:00 p.m. at the official website.

Direct link here

BSEB Class 10th: How to check the answer key

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Register Objection Matric Exam 2023”

Key in your login details

Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Challenge answer key if you want

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb bseb result
bseb bseb result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out