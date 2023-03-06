Bihar Board Matric Exam 2023 answer key out for objective questions, link here

Bihar School Examination Board has released the answer key for objective-type questions from the Class 10 board examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Class 10 Answer Key 2023 can be challenged by students till March 10 by 5:00 p.m. at the official website.

Direct link here

BSEB Class 10th: How to check the answer key

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Register Objection Matric Exam 2023”

Key in your login details

Answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Challenge answer key if you want