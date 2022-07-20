Bihar CET BEd 2022 result out at www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in, link here

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has released the result of the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-B.E.d) 2022. Candidates who took the BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-B.E.d) 2022 can check their result on the official website at www.biharcetbed-lnmu.in. Candidates can check their result through their log in ID and Password.

The CET-B.E.d 2022 examination was held on July 6. The registration for the counselling will commence on July 25 and conclude on August 4.

Check notice here

Direct link to check the Bihar CET B.E.d result

Bihar CET BEd 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at biharcetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here for result” link

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

