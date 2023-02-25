Bihar STET admit card 2023 for Commerce exam today on these websites

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will issue admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023 Commerce exam today, February 25. Once released, candidates can download Bihar STET admit cards from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com. There is no alternative website to download Bihar STET 2022 admit cards.

Candidates can download admit cards up to March 5, BSEB said.

The exam will be held on March 6 in three shifts. The first shift is from 8 am to 10:30 am, second shift from 12 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift will be from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The reporting time for each shift is one hour and gate closing time is 30 minutes prior to the commencement of exam.

To download Bihar STET admit card, follow these steps:

How to download Bihar STET admit card 2023

Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the admit card link displayed on home page.

Key in your login credentials.

Download the admit card and take printout for future reference.

For any assistance, candidates can contact at Email ID bseb.helpdesk@cbtexams.in and phone number:6268030939.