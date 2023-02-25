Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Bihar STET admit card 2023 for Commerce exam today on these websites

Bihar STET admit card 2023 for Commerce exam today on these websites

competitive exams
Published on Feb 25, 2023 08:51 AM IST

Bihar STET Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download Bihar STET admit cards from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET admit card 2023 today on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com(HT File/For representation)
Bihar STET admit card 2023 today on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com(HT File/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will issue admit cards for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test or STET 2023 Commerce exam today, February 25. Once released, candidates can download Bihar STET admit cards from biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and/or secondary.biharboardonline.com. There is no alternative website to download Bihar STET 2022 admit cards.

Candidates can download admit cards up to March 5, BSEB said.

The exam will be held on March 6 in three shifts. The first shift is from 8 am to 10:30 am, second shift from 12 pm to 2:30 pm and the third shift will be from 4 pm to 6:30 pm. The reporting time for each shift is one hour and gate closing time is 30 minutes prior to the commencement of exam.

To download Bihar STET admit card, follow these steps:

How to download Bihar STET admit card 2023

Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the admit card link displayed on home page.

Key in your login credentials.

Download the admit card and take printout for future reference.

For any assistance, candidates can contact at Email ID bseb.helpdesk@cbtexams.in and phone number:6268030939.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar stet admit card.
bihar stet admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out