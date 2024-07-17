Bihar STET Paper 2 answer key 2024 out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here's download link for BSEB stet 2 keys

Bihar STET Paper 2 answer key 2024: Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 for Paper 2 on July 17, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the State Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the Paper 2 answer key from the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 for Paper 2 out, download link here

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from July 17 to July 20, 2024. To do so, candidates will have to pay a processing fee for each question they want to raise objections for.

The Phase 1 of Bihar STET examination for Paper 2 was conducted from June 11 to June 19, 2024.

All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the paper 2 answer key by following the steps given below.

Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 for Paper 2: How to download

Visit the official website of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Bihar STET Answer Key 2024 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper 1 answer key was released on July 12. The objection window was closed on July 15, 2024.

Once the objection window closes, the objections will be checked by subject matter experts and final answer key will be released. On the basis of the final answer key, the results will be declared.

Meanwhile, the BSEB STET 2024 phase 2 examination registration will begin on July 26 and will close on August 11, 2024. The Phase 2 Bihar STET 2024 examination will be conducted from September 10 to September 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bihar Board.