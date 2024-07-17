Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Rajasthan State and Sub Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2023 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here(File Photo)

Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 will be organized by the Commission on July 20 and July 21, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. RPSC RAS mains examination will be held at Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur district headquarters.

Candidates can download their admit card on the website of the Commission. To download the admit card, candidates will need their application number and date of birth.

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To check and download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier, the RPSC RAS main examination was scheduled on January 27 and 28, 2024, which was postponed.

The RPSC RAS prelims result and the final answer key was released on October 20, 2023 and the final marks was released on October 23, 2023. Those candidates who have passed the prelims examination will appear for the main examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on July 1 and ended on July 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.