Rajasthan Public Service Commission has postponed RPSC RAS Main Exam 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (MAINS) Examination, 2023, can check the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Main Exam 2023 postponed, check revised date here (File Photo)

The examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2024, has been postponed and will now be conducted on July 20 and 21, 2024.

The official notice reads, “Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2023 to be organized by the Commission on 27.01.2024 (Saturday) and 28.01.2024 (Sunday) in continuation of the decision taken in the meeting of the Honorable Full Commission dated 23.01.2024. is postponed. The said examination will now be conducted on 20.07.2024 (Saturday) and 21.07.2024 (Sunday).”

The RPSC RAS prelims result and the final answer key was released on October 20, 2023 and the final marks was released on October 23, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on July 1 and ended on July 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

Official Notice Here