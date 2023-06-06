Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has begun the registration for Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar UGEAC 2023 BTech application started at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The registration process started on June 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is June 30. However, the last date for the submission of the application form is July 1. The UGEAC-2023 merit list will be released on July 4.

Direct link to apply

Bihar UGEAC 2023 BTech Admission: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay Bihar UGEAC 2023 counselling fee

Download and take the printout of the application form for future reference.

