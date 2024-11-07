Bureau of India Standards has released the BIS Admit Card 2024 for Group A, B and C posts. Candidates who want to appear for the written test can download the admit card through the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in. BIS Admit Card 2024 for Group A, B and C posts out at bis.gov.in, download link here

The online examination call letter will be available on the website till November 21, 2024.

The examination will be held on November 19 and 21, 2024. On November 19, exam will be held for Assistant Section Officer on Shift 1- from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Personal Assistant in Shift 2- from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and Technical Assistant, Stenographer and Assistant in Shift 3- from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. On November 21, exam will be held on Shift 3- from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm for Senior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Director and Senior Technician.

BIS Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on BIS Admit Card 2024 for Group A, B and C posts link.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online test will comprise 150 questions of 1 mark each. The exam duration is 120 minutes. The question paper will be bilingual- English and Hindi except for the test of English Language. Of the five answers to a question, only one will be correct. There will be a penalty for wrong answers you marked. For every wrong answer marked, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.