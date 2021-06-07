BPSC 64th CCE final result out, here's how to check
- BPSC 64th CCE final result: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the final result of the 64th combined competitive exam(CCE) on June 6, Sunday.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) declared the final result of the 64th combined competitive exam(CCE) on June 6, Sunday.
Those who have appeared can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in
A total of 1454 candidates have cleared the final examination.
BPSC had shortlisted a total of 3,799 candidates for the interview round out of which 1,454 candidates have cleared the examination. The cut-off marks for the unreserved category are 446 for the written exam and 535 for the final examination and for the unreserved female category cut-off marks are 430 for the written examination and 513 for the final exam.
BPSC had conducted its 64th prelims examination on December 16, 2018, and a total of 2 lakh 95 thousand candidates have appeared for the prelims examination.
How to check the 64th BPSC final result:
Visit the official website of http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
On the home page click on the link that says Final Results: For the 64th Combined Competitive Examination
The final result for the 64th BPSE will be displayed on your screen
Check your result and keep a copy of same for future reference.
