BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date revised again, check new date

BPSC 67th Combined (Prelims) Competitive exam date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the revised Exam date for BPSC 67th Combined Competitive Prelims examination 2022. The BPSC preliminary examination will now be conducted on May 7 instead of April 30, announced earlier.

Candidates can check the revised exam date notice on the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The detailed exam schedule will soon be released on the BPSC website.

The BPSC prelims examination will be of 150 marks and the exam duration is 2 hours. Those candidates who have qualify the BPSC prelims will be eligible for the main examination.

The registration process for this exam started on September 30, 2021. BPSC is conducting this exam to fill 726 vacancies.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main written exam and interview.

Note; For more details on the exam candidates should visit the official site of BPSC.