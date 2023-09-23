Bihar Public Service Commission has opened the documents or certificates uploading window for BPSC 67th Main Exam on September 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the official notice on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 67th Main Exam: Documents uploading window opens today at bpsc.bih.nic.in

As per the official notice, the window to upload the certificates or documents will remain opened from September 23 to September 28, 2023. The size of the document should be 100 KB PDF. Candidates will need user name and password to upload the necessary documents or certificates.

The main examination was conducted on December 30, 31, 2022 and January 7, 2023 in Patna. A total of 2104 candidates have qualified the examination. The result was announced on September 14, 2023.

Those candidates who have qualified the main examination will have to appear for the interview round. The interview will be conducted from October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19 and October 20, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The admit card will be available to all candidates one week prior to commencement of the interview round on the official website.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1052 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

