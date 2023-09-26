News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th CCE & other exams: Exam centre details today on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Sep 26, 2023

BPSC will release exam centre details for the 69th Combined Competitive and other examinations today.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release exam centre details for the 69th Combined Competitive and other examinations (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE) today, September 26. Candidates can check it by logging in to their dashboards on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Exam centre details for BPSC 69th CCE 2023 today on bpsc.bih.nic.in (File Photo)
Admit cards of the exam have already been released in which exam centre code and district names have been mentioned. Now, candidates will get complete details of exam centres allotted to them.

The commission said candidates who have received admit cards with wrong photo printed on it will get a final opportunity to re-upload photos between September 26 and 29 through their dashboards.

They have been asked to bring one additional copy of the admit card to the exam venue and submit it during the exam after signing it in the presence of an invigilator.

The recruitment examination will be held on September 30 in a single shift. The paper will be held from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Through a recent notification, the commission informed that the paper will have objective-type questions and ⅓ rd of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted for incorrect answer.

BPSC 69th CCE and other exams is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. In the original notification, the commission announced 379 vacancies, which, in July, was increased to 379.

After that, the commission recieved another 33 vacancies and now, the total number stands at 475.

