BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 on December 28, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the 69th main examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 6, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for the main examination was started on November 27 and ended on December 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 475 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here