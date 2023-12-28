close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 28, 2023 09:43 AM IST

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 will be released today, December 28, 2023. The steps to download is given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 on December 28, 2023. Candidates who will appear for the 69th main examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download
BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 releasing today, here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted from January 3 to January 6, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC 69th Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for the main examination was started on November 27 and ended on December 6, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 475 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out