competitive exams

  • Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on April 1 has released the answer key for Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination.
BPSC MVI Answer Key released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check direct link here(HT file)
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on April 1 has released the answer key for Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination. Candidates who took the examination can check the answer key on the official website of  BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination was held on March 5 and march 6.

Candidates can also raise objection through offline mode. Candidates can speed post their objection to the following address:

 Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001.

Candidates are required to mention the name and advertisement name on the envelope. The objections should reach to the above mentioned address by April 12 till 5 pm. For more details click here

Direct link to check the General Studies answer key

Direct link to check the Automobile Engineering answer key

Direct link to check the Mechanical Engineering answer key

Direct link to check the Motor Vehicle Rules and Act answer key

 

BPSC MVI Answer Key: Know how to check the answer key

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage look for the Motor Vehicle Inspector answer key

Click on the link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

 

 

 

 

 

