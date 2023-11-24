BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 exam schedule released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, check notice here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the examination schedule for the School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates who will appear for the BPSC TRE phase 2 examination can check the schedule on the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE phase 2 exam to be held from December 7 to December 16

The BPSC TRE phase 2 examination is scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 16 from 12 noon to 2:30 pm. According to the schedule, the Music and Art examination for Backward Work and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Department class- 9- 10 and the second for Scheduled Caste and Tribe Welfare Department class- 6- 10 will be held on December 7. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

BPSC TRE 2023 phase 2 schedule: Know how to download

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Examination Program: School Teacher and Headmaster Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 27/2023)”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

The exam schedule will appear on the screen

Check and download the exam schedule

Take a printout for future reference