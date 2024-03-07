 BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 12:37 PM IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 will be released today, March 7, 2024. The admit card can be downloaded by following the steps given here.

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 on March 7, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the School Teacher Competitive examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download
BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

Before downloading the admit card, the candidate will upload the updated passport size photograph in his/her Dashboard after login and if there is an error in the name, father's name and mother's name in the online application of any candidate, that should be corrected too.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The examination center name allotted to the candidate will be in the form of code, in which the center code and the name of the district will be mentioned in the admit card. The detailed information regarding examination center code will be made available from March 12 onwards.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC School Teacher examination will only be held on March 15 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On