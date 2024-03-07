Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 on March 7, 2024. Candidates who will appear for the School Teacher Competitive examination can download the admit card through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download

Before downloading the admit card, the candidate will upload the updated passport size photograph in his/her Dashboard after login and if there is an error in the name, father's name and mother's name in the online application of any candidate, that should be corrected too.

The examination center name allotted to the candidate will be in the form of code, in which the center code and the name of the district will be mentioned in the admit card. The detailed information regarding examination center code will be made available from March 12 onwards.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The BPSC School Teacher examination will only be held on March 15 across the state. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.