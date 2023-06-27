Home / Education / Competitive Exams / BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out, download admit card from June 30

BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out, download admit card from June 30

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 02:00 PM IST

BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer examination will be held on July 16.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the exam date for the Preliminary Written Exam for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers. The examination will be conducted on July 16. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out
BPSSC SI, Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer exam date out

The admit cards for the post of Sub Inspectors and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services will be released on June 30. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of Sub Inspectors, under Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and 53 vacancies of Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officers in Bihar Fire Services.

Notification here

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar admit card.
bihar admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out