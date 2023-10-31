News / Education / Competitive Exams / BTSC Vehicle Driver admit card 2023 out at btsc.bih.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket

BTSC Vehicle Driver admit card 2023 out at btsc.bih.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 31, 2023 04:44 PM IST

BTSC releases admit card for Vehicle Driver post under Advt No-37/2023.

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the admit card for the post of Vehicle Driver under Advt No-37/2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to download the BTSC vehicle Driver admit card using this user ID and password. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 145 vacancies.

Direct link to download BTSC Vehicle Driver Admit Card 2023

BTSC Vehicle Driver Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Advt No-37/2023 VEHICLE DRIVER”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the admit card link for the Vehicle Driver

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

