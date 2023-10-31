BTSC Vehicle Driver admit card 2023 out at btsc.bih.nic.in, get link to download hall ticket
BTSC releases admit card for Vehicle Driver post under Advt No-37/2023.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the admit card for the post of Vehicle Driver under Advt No-37/2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates will be able to download the BTSC vehicle Driver admit card using this user ID and password. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 145 vacancies.
Direct link to download BTSC Vehicle Driver Admit Card 2023
BTSC Vehicle Driver Admit Card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at btsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Advt No-37/2023 VEHICLE DRIVER”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the admit card link for the Vehicle Driver
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Recruitment
- Btsc
- Admit Card.