Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has extended the registration date for CEED, UCEED 2024. The last date to register for Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design and Common Entrance Exam for Design 2024 has been extended till November 6, 2023. CEED, UCEED 2024: IIT Bombay extends registration date till November 6

Candidates who want to apply for CEED can do it at ceed.iitb.ac.in and those who wants to apply for UCEED can do it at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The admit card for CEED 2024 and UCEED 2024 will be available on January 5, 2024 and examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024. The answer key for both the examinations will be released on January 23 and objection window will close on January 25, 2024. The final answer key will release on January 31, 2024. The CEED 2024 result will be declared on March 6 and UCEED 2024 result will be declared on March 11, 2024.

CEED, UCEED 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CEED or UCEED.

Click on the registration link and enter the registration details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEED or UCEED.

