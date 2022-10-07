CG TET 2022 answer key released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link

CG TET Answer Key 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur, has published model answer key of CG TET 2022. Candidates can now download CG TET answer key 2022 from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The entrance test was held on September 18 in two shifts – first shift for teaching positions at classes 1 to 5 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift for classes 6 to 8 from 2 pm t 4:45 pm.

The board said candidates can raise objections to the CG TET model answer key up to October 11 (up to 5 pm) at the Vyapam office, via post or online.

Complaints received after the deadline will not be considered for review. Further, complaints without proof will not be treated as valid, as per an official statement. Click here to know more.

Check the official notification.

CG TET answer key 2022 direct link

How to check CG TET answer key 2022

Go to the official website of CG TET 2022, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. On the home page, click on the answer key link given on the blue ticker. Alternatively, use the direct link given here. Open the link for CG TET answer key of paper 1, paper 2.1 or paper 2.2. Download the answer key and calculate your score.