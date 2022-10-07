Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CG TET 2022 answer key released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link

CG TET 2022 answer key released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 07, 2022 10:45 AM IST

CG TET answer key 2022 released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Use the link given here to download it.

CG TET 2022 answer key released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link
CG TET 2022 answer key released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, direct link
ByHT Education Desk

CG TET Answer Key 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur, has published model answer key of CG TET 2022. Candidates can now download CG TET answer key 2022 from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The entrance test was held on September 18 in two shifts – first shift for teaching positions at classes 1 to 5 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and the second shift for classes 6 to 8 from 2 pm t 4:45 pm.

The board said candidates can raise objections to the CG TET model answer key up to October 11 (up to 5 pm) at the Vyapam office, via post or online.

Complaints received after the deadline will not be considered for review. Further, complaints without proof will not be treated as valid, as per an official statement. Click here to know more.

Check the official notification.

CG TET answer key 2022 direct link

How to check CG TET answer key 2022

  1. Go to the official website of CG TET 2022, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the answer key link given on the blue ticker. Alternatively, use the direct link given here.
  3. Open the link for CG TET answer key of paper 1, paper 2.1 or paper 2.2.
  4. Download the answer key and calculate your score.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh education news
chhattisgarh education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out