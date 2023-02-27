Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CGPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023 out at psc.cg.gov.in, here's the direct link

competitive exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 06:59 PM IST

CGPSC released the provisional answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022.

CGPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023 out at psc.cg.gov.in(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from February 28 to March 9. Candidates have to pay 50 per challenge. The CGPSC Civil Judge prelims 2022 was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

Direct link here

CGPSC Civil Judge answer key 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Model Answers—Model Answer of Civil Judge (Entry Level) Exam-2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
