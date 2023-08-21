News / Education / Competitive Exams / Chhattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023 released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, get link and know how to download

Chhattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023 released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, get link and know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 21, 2023 01:05 PM IST

Admit cards released for Chattisgarh Supervisor Recruitment Examination 2023. Download from vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Chattisgarh Professional Examination Board, Raipur has released admit card for Supervisor (Open Direct Recruitment) and Supervisor (Limited Direct Recruitment) Recruitment Examination 2023 (MBS23) under the Directorate of Women and Child Development Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023 released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in(HT file)

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The supervisor examination will be conducted in two shifts on August 27. Candidates will be able to download their admit card by logging in to their account.

Direct link to download the admit card

Chattisgarh Supervisor admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Log in to your account

Your Chattisgarh Supervisor admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Monday, August 21, 2023
