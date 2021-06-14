CLAT 2021 to be held on July 23 for both UG and PG programmes

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT-2021) will be held on July 23 (Friday), 2021 between 2pm and 4pm for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes.

As notified earlier, the CLAT 2021 will be a pen and paper exam conducted at Centres with all COVID-19 safety protocols being observed, an official said.

The general body of the Consortium of National Law Universities met recently and resolved to go ahead with pen and paper exam on July 23. Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are informed that the examination will include only 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no descriptive Section in CLAT 2021.

In view of avoiding longer travel to the test centres, applicants will be given a chance to revisit their preference of test centre after last date of submission of filled-in-application.

The consortium as far as possible will try to adjust first or second preference of the Test Centre. Hence, candidates are advised to keep visiting the Consortium website. Candidates are advised to get themselves vaccinated.

Further details with regard to Centres and Protocols shall be notified shortly. Any requests for assistance or for clarifications may be directed to: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in